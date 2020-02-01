Compass Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

