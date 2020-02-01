FY2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Loop Capital decreased their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $23.16 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Earnings History and Estimates for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc
Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc
Smith & Nephew plc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Smith & Nephew plc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
BP plc Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC
BP plc Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Idorsia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Idorsia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to Strong Sell
Greencore Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Greencore Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report