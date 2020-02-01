FY2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Loop Capital decreased their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $23.16 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

