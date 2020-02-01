Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

