Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $35.25 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $73.04 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

