Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $32.89 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,649,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

