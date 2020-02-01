Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $39.42 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

