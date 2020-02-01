Brokers Set Expectations for SGS Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SGS stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. SGS has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

