Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantest in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.33 million for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 26.84%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Advantest has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $58.96.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

