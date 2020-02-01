Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantest in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.33 million for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 26.84%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Advantest has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $58.96.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

