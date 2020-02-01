Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $38.48 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 737,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

