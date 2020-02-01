FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

