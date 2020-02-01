Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.59 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

