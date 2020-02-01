Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,171,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,778 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $197,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merck & Co., Inc. is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position
Merck & Co., Inc. is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
3,000 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
3,000 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Walmart Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Walmart Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report