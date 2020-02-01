Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 409,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

