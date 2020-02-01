3,000 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

