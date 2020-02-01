Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth about $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in United Continental by 203.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Continental by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

