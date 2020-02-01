Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.