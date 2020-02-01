Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 281.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Echostar stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

