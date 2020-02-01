Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

