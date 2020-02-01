FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $31.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.11. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $30.83 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.92.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average is $262.00. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

