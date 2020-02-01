KeyCorp Comments on Fluor Co. (NEW)’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

FLR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

