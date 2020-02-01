Healthpeak Properties to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $129,753,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $130,097,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

