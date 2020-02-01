Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys $10,309.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,309.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $7.77 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

