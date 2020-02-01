Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Buys $10,309.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,309.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $7.77 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
