Brokers Offer Predictions for City Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CHCO opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. City has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

