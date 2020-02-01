Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merck & Co., Inc. is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position
Merck & Co., Inc. is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
3,000 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
3,000 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Walmart Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Walmart Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report