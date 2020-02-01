Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

