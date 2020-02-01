Research Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 23,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

