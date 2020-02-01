Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

