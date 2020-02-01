3,400 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $727,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $419,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

