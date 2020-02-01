Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

