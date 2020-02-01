Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders sold 33,443 shares of company stock worth $1,852,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $49.58 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,239.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

