2,880 Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.