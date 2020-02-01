Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

