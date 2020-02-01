Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKD shares. ValuEngine raised PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management acquired 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $70,513.80. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 153,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,186 and have sold 102,137 shares valued at $1,993,307. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKD opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

