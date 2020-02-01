Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,949 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 315,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In related news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $26.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

