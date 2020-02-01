Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PSX stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

