6,800 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

