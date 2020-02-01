6,800 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:HSC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Harsco Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
