Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $191.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $161.86 and a 52-week high of $195.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

