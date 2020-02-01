Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,350 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allegion by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Allegion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 436,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,274,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

