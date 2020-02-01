Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE D opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.