Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $428.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.