CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of CDW worth $113,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. CDW has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

