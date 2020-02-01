Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

