Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3,400 Shares in Fox Corp Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
3,400 Shares in Fox Corp Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc.
2,880 Shares in International Paper Co Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
2,880 Shares in International Paper Co Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report