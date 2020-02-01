Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

