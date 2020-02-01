CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,072,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 136,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $59.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

