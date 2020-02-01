Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,240 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $34.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

