EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 315,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $106,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 207.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 348,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

