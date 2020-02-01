Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $237.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.