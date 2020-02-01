Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

