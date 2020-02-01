CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $109.78 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $109,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

ODFL stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.