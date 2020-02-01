Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.