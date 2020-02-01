CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Plains GP worth $115,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

